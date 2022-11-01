Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gangster Kaushal’s illegal property worth 20 crore razed

Gangster Kaushal's illegal property worth 20 crore razed

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:27 AM IST

The Gurugram district administration and police on Monday demolished six properties constructed over 600 square yards of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Naharpur Rupa village in Sector 33 that was allegedly encroached upon by the family members of a gangster

Leena Dhankhar

The Gurugram district administration and police on Monday demolished six properties constructed over 600 square yards of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Naharpur Rupa village in Sector 33 that was allegedly encroached upon by the family members of a gangster.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of senior officers of the district administration, HSVP and 200 policemen at 8am and it took five hours to complete the operation, police said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Yadav said the land was acquired by HSVP in the year 1992 but gangster Kaushal’s family members illegally grabbed it and built houses and shops.

Yadav said that a notice was also served to the family members of the gangster before the demolition. “The gangster’s family had also approached the court and got a stay earlier, but the court lifted the stay against the property on October 28. The demolition drive was carried out on the directions of the HSVP,” he said.

Yadav said that the gangster had rented out shops and one house and was receiving rent for these illegally built establishments.

According to the police, the demolished property is worth 20 crore.

Police said that Kaushal is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, adding that a total of four shops and two houses were razed after his family was served a notice to vacate the property on Sunday.

The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police on August 27, 2019, arrested Kaushal from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Virender Vij said that Kaushal had illegally encroached upon HSVP land. “HSVP had demanded police force for the demolition and in the presence of our personnel, their teams razed all the structures,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that all the establishments were constructed with illegal money from his criminal activities. “There are numerous cases of murder, extortion, blackmail and threat calls made through international numbers against Kaushal. He has more than 200 cases registered against him in Haryana,” he said.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

