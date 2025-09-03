Ggm MP seeks early cabinet nod for Delhi–Ggm–Rewari RRTS

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Indrajit Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to approve at the earliest the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor proposed between Delhi–Gurugram–Rewari and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan. The MP added that although some groundwork has been carried out, Cabinet approval is still pending.

In a letter dated August 11 to Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao said the mass transit project was an “immediate necessity” given rising traffic congestion between Delhi, Gurugram and Rewari. “There is urgent need to approve the RRTS project so that work can be started on the ground at the earliest,” he wrote.

Rao said the project had been cleared along with the Delhi–Meerut RRTS but remained stalled, while the latter is nearing completion. He stressed Gurugram’s economic role, noting it contributes over 60% of Haryana’s revenue, holds a high position in GST and income tax collections, and serves as the “backbone” of the state’s economy.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to build the Delhi–Alwar RRTS corridor in three phases. The first, a 107-km stretch from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror, will pass through Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari. The second will extend to Sotanala in Rajasthan, and the third to Alwar.

According to NCRTC’s revised DPR, already cleared by the Haryana government, operations are likely to begin in 2031 after phased land acquisition, design and construction.