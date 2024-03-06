Ggm residents highlight 10 spots where garbage burning continues unabated

Gurugram: Several Gurugram residents have alleged that garbage is being dumped and burnt indiscriminately in many areas of the city for the past few months, adding that civic authorities have taken no action despite repeated complaints. Ten spots have turned into illegal dumping grounds for over a month, and residents have alleged that garbage burning continues unchecked in these areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents alleged that areas such as Sector 29, Golf Course Extension Road, portion of the Aravallis and the Gurugram-Faridabad stretch in the Aravallis are the worst hit.

The people said they had approached the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) about the issue saying at least 10 spots have turned into illegal dumping grounds for over a month, but no action was taken by civic authorities.

However, authorities said private vendors were dumping waste in the open, after collecting it from residential and commercial areas and public places, adding that they had acted against over 200 and penalised them.

Nagarro CEO Manas Fuloria said that at dozens of places across the city, waste is burned every day. “This contributes heavily to air pollution, and this pollution is perhaps the most toxic since plastic and e-waste is being burnt The Deputy Commissioner Gurugram has banned burning of waste with a Section 144 order. We are seeking the help of the police to catch people setting waste on fire, to stop small fires, and to call the fire brigade for big fires. Just as stopping other crimes is not mainly the citizens’ role but that of the police, it would be great if stopping this public health crime is also taken up by the police,” he said.

Nilesh Tandon, president, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Fresco Apartments in Sector 50 said that many vehicles unload garbage and subsequently set it on fire. “It is important to identify the people who are involved in dumping and burning the garbage as it is becoming difficult for the residents living close to these stretches to breathe clean air,” he said.

Residents alleged that lack of enforcement and the perception that burning waste is an easy solution contribute to these issues. They are demanding increased surveillance and enforcement of civic agencies.

Joint commissioner of MCG, Naresh Kumar, said they had acted against many private vendors since the start of this year. “The teams have been instructed to inspect all areas where waste burning is suspected or reported. We have already fined over 150 entities and collected over ₹15 lakh in fines for violating the rules and regulations,” he said.

Kumar said that of those fined, 50 were penalised for throwing debris in the open, 50 were fined for burning garbage, 40 were fined for throwing garbage along roadsides, 10 were penalised for not following solid waste management rules.

MCG officials said that residents shared pictures and videos of the spots in question, adding that their enforcement wing had visited the stretch several times this week to identify the spots, directing workers to clear them at the earliest.