Ggm Sec 56 to Pachgaon metro likely to get nod soon, CS to review DPR next week
Gurugram: The metro project from Gurugram Sector 56 to Pachgaon is likely to get approval soon, as the detailed project report (DPR) will be put up for review next week, an official said on Thursday
Gurugram: The metro project from Gurugram Sector 56 to Pachgaon is likely to get approval soon, as the detailed project report (DPR) will be put up for review next week, an official said on Thursday.
The DPR will be reviewed in a meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in which senior officials from various departments are expected to participate and submit suggestions and objections.
“If the DPR gets approved in the meeting, it will be sent to the state cabinet for final approval. We are very hopeful for the nod,” said a senior Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) official. According to the draft DPR prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), the construction of this 35.25 km-long metro route is estimated to cost around ₹10,410 crore.
It will feature 28 elevated stations, with the first station to be built in Sector 56, connecting to the Rapid Metro. Subsequent stations will be located at Sector 61, 62, Nirvana Country, Sector 66, Vatika Chowk, Sectors 69, 70, and 75, Kherki Daula, Global City, Sector 36A, Sectors 88 and 84, the Sector 85/89 intersection, Sector 86/90 intersection, Sector 91, Kankrola village, Sector M15, Sector M6-7, Sector M4, Sector M8, Sector M8 (3A), Manesar, Sector P4, Sector P5, Sector P7, and Pachgaon.
At Kherki Daula and Pachgaon, this metro line will connect to the proposed Namo Bharat train route along NH 48.
Near Sector 61, the metro will connect to the proposed Namo Bharat train route to Faridabad and Noida. An interchange station will also be constructed at Vatika Chowk.
Additionally, an interchange station will be built at Manesar to facilitate connectivity with the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. The proposed metro line running from Bhondsi to Gurugram Railway Station will connect near Vatika Chowk.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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