Ggm Sec 56 to Pachgaon metro likely to get nod soon, CS to review DPR next week

Gurugram: The metro project from Gurugram Sector 56 to Pachgaon is likely to get approval soon, as the detailed project report (DPR) will be put up for review next week, an official said on Thursday.

The DPR will be reviewed in a meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in which senior officials from various departments are expected to participate and submit suggestions and objections.

“If the DPR gets approved in the meeting, it will be sent to the state cabinet for final approval. We are very hopeful for the nod,” said a senior Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) official. According to the draft DPR prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), the construction of this 35.25 km-long metro route is estimated to cost around ₹10,410 crore.

It will feature 28 elevated stations, with the first station to be built in Sector 56, connecting to the Rapid Metro. Subsequent stations will be located at Sector 61, 62, Nirvana Country, Sector 66, Vatika Chowk, Sectors 69, 70, and 75, Kherki Daula, Global City, Sector 36A, Sectors 88 and 84, the Sector 85/89 intersection, Sector 86/90 intersection, Sector 91, Kankrola village, Sector M15, Sector M6-7, Sector M4, Sector M8, Sector M8 (3A), Manesar, Sector P4, Sector P5, Sector P7, and Pachgaon.

At Kherki Daula and Pachgaon, this metro line will connect to the proposed Namo Bharat train route along NH 48.

Near Sector 61, the metro will connect to the proposed Namo Bharat train route to Faridabad and Noida. An interchange station will also be constructed at Vatika Chowk.

Additionally, an interchange station will be built at Manesar to facilitate connectivity with the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. The proposed metro line running from Bhondsi to Gurugram Railway Station will connect near Vatika Chowk.