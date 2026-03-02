Ghaziabad , A case of alleged medical negligence has been registered against the management of Sarvodaya Hospital in the Kavinagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and a nurse after part of a nine-month-old girl's little finger was inadvertently amputated, police said on Monday. Ghaziabad: Case lodged against pvt hospital after part of infant's finger inadvertently amputated

The nurse was removing a cannula from the left hand of the infant, identified as Shree Tyagi, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by her father Ankush Tyagi, the child was admitted to the facility on February 24 for treatment. On February 27, while the family was completing the discharge formalities, a nurse arrived to remove the cannula from the infant's hand, during which the alleged incident took place.

The complainant alleged that the nurse used a pair of scissors to cut through the adhesive surgical tape securing the medical device. In the process, she inadvertently partially amputated the child's finger.

The FIR was formally registered on February 28 on the complaint lodged by Ankush Tyagi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya said that an investigation is currently underway.

"A charge sheet will be submitted in court after a thorough probe. Additionally, a copy of the findings will be forwarded to the Indian Medical Council for further administrative oversight," ACP Maurya said.

No arrests have been made in the case, Maurya said, and added that a case has been registered under Section 125 of the BNS.

"The portion of the finger, which is covered by the nail, got amputated when the cannula was being removed. Doctors had operated it, and they have said that the amputated part of the finger cannot be joined with the remaining part," Ankush Tyagi told PTI on Monday.

When contacted, Dr Neeraj Garg, administrative officer of Sarvodaya Hospital, told PTI, "The girl child suffered a severed fingertip. The family is satisfied with the ongoing treatment, and is expected back tomorrow and has indicated they will withdraw their pending case."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.