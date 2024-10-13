GMDA acquires land for 500MLD sewage treatment plant in Sec 107

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has paid ₹76 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to acquire 49 acres of land in Sector 107 for constructing a 500 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), said officials. This facility will cater to sewage from developing sectors 81 to 115, they added. The decision was finalised during a recent meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has paid ₹ 76 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to acquire 49 acres of land in Sector 107 for constructing a 500 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant. (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, the state government approved the transfer of 49.93 acres of land from the MCG to the GMDA after determining there was no provision for a free transfer between government bodies. Rajesh Bansal, GMDA’s chief engineer, said, “We will soon get possession of the land, and the process will begin to float tenders for building two units of 100MLD capacity, which have already been approved.” Bansal added that the authority has paid ₹76 crore for the land in sector 107 by way of adjustment against the cost of supplying bulk water to the municipal corporation. Officials said that consultants will be hired for the project in next one month for a detailed project report, adding that construction of the STPs are expected to be completed in next two years.

The plant will be built in two phases, and GMDA estimates that sewage generation in sectors 81 to 115 will reach 307MLD—80% of the anticipated water supply of 384MLD. The expansion of the STP will take place gradually to meet future needs, officials said. The plans were formulated based on infrastructure development recommendations by IIT Roorkee, they added.

According to GMDA officials, the acquisition follows an official directive from Haryana’s urban local bodies department. In compliance with a CM announcement made at the Pragati Rally in Gurugram on May 5, 2022, the department approved the transfer of MCG land in Sector 107 to GMDA for constructing the STP.

A senior GMDA official said that the payment for the land has been made, noting that there is no provision for free transfers of government land to corporations. “This land is essential for building a sewage treatment plant that will serve a large area from sectors 81 to 115,” the official added.