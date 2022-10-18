GMDA approves proposal for annual maintenance of Gurugram’s roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) approved a proposal for the annual maintenance of city roads in 2023-2024 during the 49th meeting of its weekly Core Planning Cell (CPC) on Tuesday, officials said. The city has been divided into four zones and proposals for zone-wise road repair projects have also been submitted.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said that the tender for the annual maintenance work between Sectors 24 to 80 has already been issued. The authority will conduct annual maintenance of roads in Sectors 1-23, 81-95 and 99-115 and the estimated costs for the same have been approved, he added.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that the annual maintenance of the master road between Sectors 1 and 23 would be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹1.8 crore. “Key areas include Basai Chowk to Railway Line Road, Kapashera-Delhi Border to Mahavir Chowk Road, Iffco Chowk NH-8 to Mahavir Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk to Signature Tower, among other important sector roads in this zone,” he said.

The estimated cost for the master road from Sector 81 to 95 will be nearly ₹1.1 crore. “The important roads in the zone will include the dividing roads between Sectors 85 and 89, Sectors 92 and 95, Sectors 81 and 86, up to Sector 87, and Sectors 91 and 92,” he said.

The cost for the road between Sectors 99 and 115 will be ₹97.88 lakh, which includes the Northern Periphery Road (NPR to the railway line near Sector 9A). Other important roads in the zone are the outer periphery Sector 99 toad, the dividing road between Sectors 99 and 102, and the dividing road between Sectors 90 and 91.

Rajpal also directed the team to pay attention to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and resolve issues faced by the commuters due to the presence of potholes on the stretch. “Out of the existing agencies empanelled with the GMDA this year for road repair work, the one with the lowest bid will be appointed. We will ensure that proper drainage infrastructure on this road is maintained to prevent waterlogging and ensure the longevity of the road,” he said. The CEO further noted that the contractor involved in road repair work will have to set up an information board at the site mentioning the details of his agency, along with relevant project information for the benefit of residents.

