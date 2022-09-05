GMDA CEO calls for early completion of water pipeline project to Gwalpahari

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has urged the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite the construction work of a 450mm water supply pipeline in Gwal Pahari at the earliest, according to officials on Saturday.

The authority has also asked HSVP to take action against the officials concerned for the delay in the construction works as the project, which was launched in 2012, is yet to be completed, said officials. GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal issued the directions during a coordination committee meeting of all the civic agencies in Gurugram district held on Friday.

The Haryana government has renamed the area around Gwal Pahari village to Vatsal Valley, and the region has been witnessing development of several residential and commercial projects, including the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ), besides the local population.

During the Friday meeting, Rajpal also urged HSVP to complete the construction work of the 450mm water supply pipeline on a priority basis — a much-needed step needed to link the upcoming pumping station to be set up by GMDA in Gwal Pahari for a smooth water supply across the village. “The contractual agency, which has been delaying the completion of the project, needs to be penalised.”

Residents of Gwal Pahari have been demanding for the same over the past years. According to them, the water level in the village has been continuously declining due to their dependency on borewells for drinking water. “...It is extremely important that canal water is being supplied by GMDA to our village at the earliest,” said Dheeraj Tanwar, a resident of Gwal Pahari.

Meanwhile, a senior engineering official of HSVP said, “We will try to complete the project in Gwal Pahari at the earliest. A portion of the pipeline has been laid, and work on another portion of the pipeline is yet to be done. This is not a tough task, but we will need the support of the local residents as well as the administration for it,” he said, on the condition of anonymity.

