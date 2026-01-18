GMDA clears tender for MG Road green belt maintenance

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has processed the tender for complete maintenance of green belts along MG Road, with work expected by end-February. (Representative image) Residents cited self-driven upkeep on Sohna Road as GMDA defended stricter MoUs and penalties for builders violating norms. (HT Archive)

Faisal Ibrahim, superintending engineer in GMDA’s infrastructure wing, said, “The tender was approved at 8.30am before the second monthly meeting of HT First Gurugram dialogue (on Saturday) and forwarded to the executive engineer. Once it is finalised, low-cost and maintenance plants that suit all weather conditions will be sown in the vast stretch to curb emissions.” He added that fence panels will also be installed to protect the green belt.

According to Ibrahim, the project is part of a larger plan to develop a model network of roads across ten stretches. “After the completion of green belt work, the MG Road will be converted into a model stretch in a phased manner,” he said.

Residents flagged persistent issues. Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens, Sector 48, said, “Our society has undertaken several measures, such as planting trees and erecting signage and billboards promoting cleanliness, in the green belt located in our vicinity on Sohna Road.”

Ashish Aggrawal, RWA secretary of Nirvana Country, Sector 50, sought greater involvement. “Despite repeated correspondence, no permissions were allowed to us; however, several builders are given instant permissions,” Aggrawal said.

Responding, Ibrahim said, “Now, MoUs are signed following extensive scrutiny, which takes longer than usual. Builders who flout maintenance norms are penalised, and MoUs signed with them are also cancelled.”