GMDA floats ₹5.3-crore tender to desilt key stormwater drain along CPR stretch

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) floated a tender of ₹5.3 crore on Wednesday to desilt a six-and-a-half-kilometer-long stormwater drain from clover leaf near Kheri Daula along the CPR towards Ramprastha City and upto Sector 37D, officials said. Authority says desilting will ease flow to Najafgarh drain and prevent waterlogging on Sohna Road and nearby sectors during monsoon season. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

GMDA officials said the tender will open on March 6 and the contractor must complete the work within three months after the award.

According to officials, the GMDA is constructing stormwater drain number four along the SPR at a cost of approximately ₹115 crore. This drain will divert water from the Badshahpur drain along SPR towards CPR on Dwarka expressway. “The drain from the cloverleaf downwards along the CPR will be desilted, ensuring stormwater flows smoothly towards the Najafgarh drain. This cleaning will prevent waterlogging on Sohna Road and sectors along the SPR and CPR,” said a GMDA official.

Meanwhile, GMDA officials said they will cancel the tender for constructing a stormwater drain from Atul Kataria Chowk on Old Delhi Road to Iffco Colony on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway because the contractor failed to execute the work on time.

GMDA officials said the tender was awarded on May 19 last year at a cost of approximately ₹12.8 crore. The work was due for completion by May 2026 but not even 10 percent of it is complete yet. The authority also imposed a fine of ₹1.28 crore on the company. “The tender is being cancelled due to the slow pace of work,” said a GMDA official.