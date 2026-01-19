GMDA floats ₹57 crore tender for new Basai–Shankar Chowk water pipeline

After the recent five-day disruption affecting nearly half of the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has floated a tender worth approximately ₹57 crore to lay a new water pipeline from the Basai water treatment plant to Shankar Chowk, officials said on Saturday. Project aims to stabilise supply after recent disruptions, with work to take 18 months and cover tail-end sectors, Palam Vihar and Udyog Vihar. (HT Archive)

The pipeline will pass through Dwarka Expressway, Palam Vihar Road, Sushil Aima Road and Old Delhi Road to Udyog Vihar Road. After completion, the authority said water supply will improve significantly in sectors 81 to 115, sectors 21 to 23, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar, DLF areas, and colonies and villages located at the tail end of the supply network.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said the work is expected to take around one and a half years. “The tender has been floated; we have got a good response from the contractors,” he said, adding that the project will help improve supply in Old Gurugram and tail-end areas along MG Road and Golf Course Road.

Apart from the new pipeline, GMDA officials said an alternative pipeline network is also being planned by connecting the Basai and Chandu Budhera water pipelines. This, they said, will ensure an uninterrupted supply in case of a failure or leak in one network.

Currently, residents of sectors 81 to 115 receive water from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. GMDA now plans to lay an additional pipeline between Basai and Chandu Budhera to prevent disruptions. “Recently, the water supply was disrupted across several areas due to leakages of a major valve at Chandu Budhera (from September 9 to 14). We are now planning to set up an alternative network which can be used in case of an emergency,” Verma said.

Officials added that to improve supply in sectors 58 to 80, the authority is working to operationalise a new water boosting station in sector 72. “The testing of the sector 72 boosting station has been carried out. We will complete the work of laying pipeline under Dwarka expressway by February end, and this will boost supply from Sector 58 to Sector 80,” Verma said.

At present, GMDA supplies 670 MLD of water to the city and plans to increase it to 970 MLD by 2029.