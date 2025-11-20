GMDA, MCG ramp up joint enforcement to curb rising air pollution in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have jointly intensified its enforcement and mitigation measures across the city to combat air pollution, said officials. MCG teams have been instructed to take action against open dumping, roadside storage of construction material and illegal burning of waste. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The drive—covering Civil Lines, sector 15, and other pollution-prone pockets—focuses on curbing dust emissions, monitoring construction sites, penalising violators, and increasing on-ground visibility of civic teams. The move follows the state government’s recent decision to assign dual charge to MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who now also serves as GMDA CEO.

Both agencies are conducting back-to-back inspection of construction zones, repair works, demolition sites and commercial stretches where dust generation remains high. Water sprinkling, mechanical sweeping, and strict checking of debris transport vehicles have been intensified, said officials.

MCG teams have also been instructed to take action against open dumping, roadside storage of construction material and illegal burning of waste. “GMDA and MCG are working together on a strict anti-pollution strategy,” an official said, adding that joint control rooms have been activated to ensure quick response to complaints.

Dahiya said the aim is to bring discipline and accountability into pollution control efforts. “There will be zero tolerance for any negligence. I work hard and everyone will have to work hard,” he said and stressed that teams on the ground will be monitored through performance-based assessments.

He added that both agencies are taking the pollution situation seriously and that no “shifarish” or influence will be entertained in enforcement matters. “Our focus is simple—results. Action will be taken if anyone is not implementing the required measures. People must understand that the city cannot afford complacency,” he said.

Civil Lines and sector 15 residents, who have frequently complained about dust and vehicular emissions, said the increased presence of enforcement teams is visible. Water tankers have been deployed across inner lanes, and construction sites have been asked to erect green nets and barricades. The agencies have also begun issuing challans to contractors who fail to follow the norms, added officials.

Senior officials said the joint initiative is expected to reduce administrative delays and ensure tighter coordination between development and civic bodies.