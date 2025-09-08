GMDA, NHAI clear road revamp plan for busy Gurugram stretch

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has given preliminary approval to the proposed road renovation plan between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The 3-kilometre stretch, part of the Pataudi–Rewari highway, will be widened into a six-lane road with three flyovers by April 2027, according to highway officials. Currently, around 20 intersections exist with service roads along the 3-km stretch, said officials.

Under the revised plan, NHAI and GMDA have agreed in principle to construct two flyovers, one at Khandsa Road and another at Sector 37 Road, to allow commuters to cross the main carriageway. A flyover will also be built at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, while smaller facilities, including a small vehicular structure at Sector 36 and a light vehicle structure at Old Khandsa Road, have been approved. Officials said around ₹15 crore will be spent on these additional structures.

A senior NHAI official said the decision was taken to replace underpasses with flyovers to improve traffic circulation and safety. “It has been decided that instead of surface underpasses, it would be better to construct flyovers at these two stretches,” the official said.

The official added that around 20 intersections currently exist with service roads along the 3-kilometre stretch, and the planned flyovers and underpasses will facilitate right turns and cross-road movement without obstructing the main road. “The absence of such an underpass would force the entire traffic to make a U-turn through the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk flyover, contributing to a perennial choke point,” he said.The total project cost is estimated at ₹200 crore, which will be borne by the GMDA.

Alongside road upgradation, the corridor will also see construction of the Gurugram metro rail line between Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Basai, to be laid on the extreme left of the road.

The highway authority said removal of encroachments and structures along the carriageway has begun, with several already cleared in the past two weeks. Officials noted that the project, first conceived in 2021, was delayed due to non-availability of land and encroachments.

The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is among the busiest in Gurugram, with traffic from National Highway-48, Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway and Old Gurugram converging there.