GMDA orders digitally mapping of roads, drains and assets across Gurugram

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Tuesday directed officials to ensure Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the authority’s works and create digital IDs for roads, drains and other infrastructure assets to facilitate their identification and future maintenance. GMDA has installed 1,200 cameras under Phase I and is adding 2,722 under Phase II, alongside 365 cameras and 29 speed radars at 23 junctions. (HT Archive)

The directions were issued during a review meeting with engineering officials, following Meena’s earlier directive that every GMDA work should have a pilot project to showcase initial quality.

Under the approach, the initial 100-200 metre stretch of a project, whether a road or another structure, will have to be completed and inspected before work is extended to the remaining stretch. Further execution will be allowed only after the initial work is found satisfactory in terms of quality, design and execution, according to a statement issued by the authority.

“The GIS mapping will ensure proper digital records and facilitate the identification and maintenance of infrastructure assets in the future,” Meena said.

He also directed officials to complete plantation across green belts in the GMDA area before November and reviewed footpath conditions, reiterating that they should be restored and maintained for safe pedestrian movement.

Officials said work on around 220 metres of the service road along Dwarka Expressway, a portion of Rampura Road and approximately 600 metres of the Multi-Utility Corridor Road was affected by matters pending before courts.

In a separate meeting, Meena reviewed the CCTV camera project and said the city would have 4,287 cameras by year-end. He directed officials to maximise traffic surveillance and monitoring and use the network to cover the critical damage network in the city.

GMDA has installed 1,200 cameras under Phase-I, while 2,722 are being installed under Phase-II. It has also signed an MoU with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and an NGO for 365 cameras and 29 speed radars at 23 junctions.