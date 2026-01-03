GMDA plans a slip road on Rajiv Chowk to curb snarls

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to construct a slip road for vehicles turning towards the Delhi-Jaipur Highway from Sohna highway, said officials, adding that this will help in reducing congestion at three major junctions including Rajiv Chowk. With the upcoming road, vehicles would move from Sohna road to Delhi Jaipur highway without waiting at the signal. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The proposed road will connect the service roads of Sohna road with service road of Delhi Jaipur highway at surface level and will allow traffic one way, said officials.

A senior GMDA official said that the construction of the road had been discussed in a meeting chaired by secretary, ministry of road transport and highways.

“Vehicles can now move from Sohna road to Delhi Jaipur highway without waiting at the signal. Stakeholders, including NHAI and BSNL, will discuss the matter in the meeting scheduled next week,” said a senior GMDA official.

The authority has also decided to upgrade the intersection of sectors 9 and 9A roads, which connects Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway as the metro work expected to start soon can cause congestion on the stretch. “We have also sought information about land ownership from HSVP. Currently, the vehicle movement is slow as heavy traffic comes from all three sides,” said a senior GMDA official.

The GMDA is also working on a plan to upgrade the sector 7 Extension. Currently, the slip road from the sector 4-7 intersection towards sector 7 extension is in a dilapidated condition. “Commuters often get stuck in long traffic. This intersection will also be upgraded and we are working on a plan to get this work done,” the GMDA official added.