GMDA plans major revamp of service roads across Gurugram sectors 1 to 57

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:24 am IST

The upgrade will cover a 125-km network, with work likely to begin in March. Plans include fixing drains, footpaths and removing encroachments.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to revamp the service roads in sector 1 to 57. As per the plan, the authority will repair, strengthen, remove bottlenecks and encroachments on these roads to ensure a smooth travel experience, said GMDA officials.

Officials said the project aims to ease congestion by strengthening roads, removing bottlenecks and ensuring uniform quality across master sectors. (HT Archive)
Officials said the project aims to ease congestion by strengthening roads, removing bottlenecks and ensuring uniform quality across master sectors.

They added that the work on the upgradation will start from March next year. The move is aimed at expanding the carrying capacity of the master sector roads and reducing congestion in the city.

A senior GMDA official said that the length of service road network is around 125-km.The authority will also remove bottlenecks from unconstructed roads.

“Efforts will be made to have uniform road quality, ensuring seamless movement of vehicles. The expansion of road capacity will reduce traffic congestion,” the official said.

To prevent waterlogging on roads, the authority is planning to make every drain functional. Officials added that footpaths will also be repaired and pedestrian safety will be the priority under the plan.

“The plan for integrated development of service roads is being finalised. Rendering will be completed and work will be allotted by March next year,” said a GMDA official.

The GMDA had taken over the maintenance and development of these service roads in 2023 for effective traffic movement.

