GMDA readies DPR for 250 crore sewage treatment plant in Sector 107

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for construction of a 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, officials said. (Representative image) The existing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Dhanwapur. (HT Archive)

A senior GMDA official said the consultant has submitted the DPR to the engineering branch, which is currently reviewing it. After approval, the authority will initiate the tendering process, and construction is expected to begin in May next year.

GMDA plans to develop a 200 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant in Sector 107. For this purpose, around 49 acres of land have been acquired from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in Daulatabad village, officials said.

The senior official said the project will be executed in phases. “In the first phase, a 100 MLD capacity treatment plant will be built. In the second phase, the construction of another 100 MLD plant will be planned,” he said.

“We are planning to design the sewer treatment plant in such a way that after treating the water, it will not require mechanical pumping to be released into the stormwater drain. The water will flow into the storm drain using gravity. This will save on electricity costs and eliminate the need for generators,” the official added.

GMDA officials said the authority is constructing sewage treatment plants across the city following directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Haryana government, mandating that untreated sewage water should not be released into the Yamuna River.

They said the Sector 107 plant is being built in response to these directives and will treat sewage from sectors 81 to 115 before the treated water is discharged into the Yamuna.

The GMDA has also planned to construct two additional sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 100 MLD each in Dhanwapur and Bahrampur villages, the official said.