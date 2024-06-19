GMDA starts installing smart streetlights to improve safety in sectors 68-80

Gurugram Lack of proper streetlighting is a cause for concern, residents said. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started installing smart LED streetlights on stretches between sectors 68 and 80, with the work of installing 700 lights along 10.3 kilometres set to be completed in six months, officials said.

GMDA officials said these smart lights will be monitored real time from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and other remote monitoring centres.

Amina Chawla, GMDA’s executive engineer, said that the smart streetlights will benefit commuters and improve safety on the city roads. “Using a cloud-based application, officials will be able to micromanage and control the functioning of these lights,” she said.

The move comes against the backdrop of residents complaining of dark stretches, and an increase in instances of snatching and vehicle lifting from these sectors, an official said.

Using advanced technology, power theft can also be identified through the smart lights, officials said, besides having other features like dimming during non-heavy traffic hours and individual operation, street wise.

Currently, the lights are being installed on master roads dividing sectors 76-77, 75A-76, 75-75A, 73-74, 71-73, 70-75 70-70A, 68-69 and 68-70A. The work is being executed at a cost of approximately ₹5 crore, a GMDA official said.

In the second phase of the project, the GMDA is planning to install approximately 900-1,000 additional smart streetlights along 13.5 kilometres of city roads.