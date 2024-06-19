 GMDA starts installing smart streetlights to improve safety in sectors 68-80 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GMDA starts installing smart streetlights to improve safety in sectors 68-80

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The move comes against the backdrop of residents complaining of dark stretches, and an increase in instances of snatching and vehicle lifting from these sectors, an official said

Gurugram

Lack of proper streetlighting is a cause for concern, residents said. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
Lack of proper streetlighting is a cause for concern, residents said. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started installing smart LED streetlights on stretches between sectors 68 and 80, with the work of installing 700 lights along 10.3 kilometres set to be completed in six months, officials said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

GMDA officials said these smart lights will be monitored real time from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and other remote monitoring centres.

Amina Chawla, GMDA’s executive engineer, said that the smart streetlights will benefit commuters and improve safety on the city roads. “Using a cloud-based application, officials will be able to micromanage and control the functioning of these lights,” she said.

The move comes against the backdrop of residents complaining of dark stretches, and an increase in instances of snatching and vehicle lifting from these sectors, an official said.

Using advanced technology, power theft can also be identified through the smart lights, officials said, besides having other features like dimming during non-heavy traffic hours and individual operation, street wise.

Currently, the lights are being installed on master roads dividing sectors 76-77, 75A-76, 75-75A, 73-74, 71-73, 70-75 70-70A, 68-69 and 68-70A. The work is being executed at a cost of approximately 5 crore, a GMDA official said.

In the second phase of the project, the GMDA is planning to install approximately 900-1,000 additional smart streetlights along 13.5 kilometres of city roads.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / GMDA starts installing smart streetlights to improve safety in sectors 68-80
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On