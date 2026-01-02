GMDA to build 3 elevated roads in Old Gurugram, to hire consultant next month

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct three elevated roads to reduce congestion and traffic snarls in Old Gurugram, said officials on Thursday, adding that the projects are estimated to cost around ₹1400 crore. A senior GMDA official said that GMDA CEO PC Meena had issued directions regarding reducing the issue of congestion in Old Gurugram.

According to the plan, one road will originate from Rajiv Chowk via Old Railway station Road to Atul Kataria Chowk; another from Atul Kataria Chowk to Dundahera; and the third from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Iffco Chowk, said GMDA officials, adding that the authority will float a tender next month to hire a consultant.

“A 7.4-kilometer-long flyover from Rajiv Chowk via Old Railway Road to Atul Kataria Chowk via Sheetla Mata Road will be constructed at approximately ₹750 crore,” said the GMDA official.

The second elevated road from Atul Kataria Chowk to Dundahera village (Delhi-Gurugram border), will be of five kilometers in length at approximately ₹ 650 crore. “This road will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from areas along both sides of the Old Delhi Gurgaon road towards Delhi and vice versa. The vehicles travelling between the two cities can move on the elevated stretch, while local Gurugram traffic can move at the surface level,” said the GMDA official.

The third elevated road betweenMaharana Pratap Chowkto Iffco Chowk, will be 1.4 kilometres in length, at an estimated cost of ₹140 crore. According to GMDA officials, the construction of this elevated road will ease traffic on MG Road. Currently, a four-lane flyover exists at Maharana Pratap Chowk.

“The construction of these roads will be carried out in phases,” said the officials.