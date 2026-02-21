GMDA to set up treatment plant in Gadoli

The Haryana state pollution control board has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to construct a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Gadoli village to prevent discharge of effluents from washing plants into the Badshahpur drain, said officials on Friday. Officials said that the pollution board proposed that the plant could be established adjacent to the final discharge point in Gadoli. (HT)

Officials said that the pollution board proposed that the plant could be established adjacent to the final discharge point in Gadoli.

According to the notification by the board on January 23, a large number of illegal washing units have been operating in and around Gadoli which have been found to be discharging untreated effluent into nearby drains.

The letter said that these activities are causing serious water pollution and are ultimately contributing to the degradation of the Leg-3 drain (Badshahpur drain) which further goes to river Yamuna. “It is pertinent to mention that enforcement action is already being taken in the area on regular basis, wherein 37 illegal washing units have been closed, and environmental compensation exceeding ₹26 crore has been imposed on the violators,” the letter stated.

“Considering the environmentally sensitive nature of the area, it is proposed that a CETP may be established adjacent to the final discharge point of Gadoli village, so as to ensure that no untreated or partially treated effluent is discharged into the Leg-3 drain...,” the letter stated, adding that other stakeholders including the municipal department and state industrial infrastructure corporation may also be involved by the authority for setting up the CETP.

Hemant Kumar, chief engineer, GMDA, when asked about the proposal said that the matter is under the consideration of the authority. “The construction of a CETP is done by HSIIDC while STPs are developed by GMDA or other urban departments. We will take up this matter with other stakeholders as the per the guidelines and directions of higher authorities,” he said.