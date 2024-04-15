 GMDA to test utilities along Dwarka Expressway - Hindustan Times
GMDA to test utilities along Dwarka Expressway

ByAbhishek Behl
Apr 15, 2024 07:40 AM IST

According to GMDA officials, the pending works need to be identified and completed to ensure these utilities become operational

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has formed a three-member committee to identify pending works in the utilities (water, sewage and recycled water), which were shifted along the Dwarka Expressway during the road construction. Following a request by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take over the utilities, GMDA said that it will first get them tested and commissioned before taking them over. While majority of the work has been completed, the authority said that there were still minor works left.

The Dwarka Expressway stretches for 29km from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)
As per GMDA officials, the pending works need to be identified and completed to ensure these utilities become operational.

“A three-member technical team comprising members, including NHAI representatives and project contractor, has been formed to identify the missing links. We have to test the utilities and commission these before taking them over,” said a senior GMDA official on condition of anonymity.

“The water supply, sewage and recycle water pipelines will be made functional once the utilities are taken over, and the developing sectors along the Dwarka expressway will benefit from these,” he added.

The official also said that by the end of the month, the committee is likely to formulate a cost estimate of the pending works, which will be done by GMDA. However, the cost has to be borne by the highway authority, he added.

Dwarka expressway stretches for 29km from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. It has been constructed in four sections, out of which two sections (19km from Bajghera to Kherki Daula) in Gurugram have been completed and were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11. The work on the Delhi sections is likely to be completed by August this year, said NHAI officials.

The issue of taking over of the utilities along the Dwarka expressway was raised by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in his letter to the state government on February 22.

A senior NHAI official said that the shifting of master utilities has been completed. “They are completed and ready to be taken over by GMDA,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

