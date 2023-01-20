GMDA to upgrade road ahead of G20 meeting

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will upgrade and repair the road connecting Signature Tower and HUDA City Centre to Museo Camera near DLF Galleria ahead of a G20 meeting in March, said officials.

GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal, who chaired the 55th core planning committee meeting of the authority on Thursday, asked officials to ensure that footpaths, central verges and main carriageways on the 5-kilometre route are repaired, repainted and streetside amenities such as footpaths are developed prior to the G20 meeting.

“The road stretches must be repaired and upgraded within a stipulated time. If required, two or more agencies can be deployed to execute the work,” said Rajpal. He also directed officials to ensure work on foot overbridges near the HUDA City Centre is also completed on time.

During the meeting, GMDA officials said that they expect the road repair work to cost around ₹8 crore.

The delegates of the G20 event, which is likely to take place at the Leela Hotel, will be in Gurugram from March 1 to 3 and are expected to visit the Aravali Biodiversity Park on MG Road, Cyber Hub and the Museo Camera in the city. The tourism department will be providing transport facilities to the delegates, said officials.

Meanwhile, in another development, the GMDA CEO said that only complainants will be able to close their complaint tickets lodged with the authority and he asked officials to ensure necessary changes are made in the software for the purpose. “It must be ensured that only a complainant is able to close his or her complaint ticket lodged with the authority and there should not be any two ways about that. Changes must be made in the software at the earliest,” he said.

Referring to the alleged reluctance among officials regarding this, Rajpal said that unless a person is satisfied with the resolution of his complaint, his or her complaint ticket should not be closed.

