GMDA invites bids for repairs, upgrades on 5.5km SPR stretch

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced on Tuesday that it has invited tenders for repairing and strengthening a 5.5-kilometre stretch of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), a crucial link connecting Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and NH-48, officials said.

The project, estimated to cost ₹9.65 crore, covers the stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 near Kherki Daula. “This is one of the busiest stretches of Gurugram and witnesses heavy traffic volume. GMDA will overlay the existing road with bituminous concrete to improve ridership for commuters and ease congestion on this stretch,” said Arun Dhankar, chief engineer, GMDA.

New infrastructure to ease traffic flow

In addition to repairing the main carriageway, GMDA plans to construct new slip roads along the corridor to provide further relief for commuters, Dhankar said. Earlier this year, the authority completed special repair work on the SPR from Ghata to Vatika Chowk. The remaining stretch is now set to be repaired under this new project, he added.

Dhankar highlighted that the SPR will also undergo significant upgrades as part of a broader traffic management strategy. A signal-free corridor from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, including an elevated road, is planned. “The elevated corridor will reduce traffic congestion at the ground level by providing an additional layer for vehicles, improving traffic flow, and easing bottlenecks during peak hours,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the SPR is a vital link connecting southern parts of Gurugram to the national highway network, offering faster access to Delhi, Jaipur, and other key locations. The planned elevated road will play a crucial role in long-term traffic management, facilitating smoother mobility for residents and commuters, officials added.