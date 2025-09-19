GMRL compensation policy for property owners to get approved soon

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Thursday said that the compensation policy for property owners affected by Gurugram Metro project is likely to be approved by the state government in the next two to three weeks. Around 210 property owners have been identified by the metro corporation, who need to be paid compensation as their properties fall in the metro alignment. A senior GMRL official on Thursday said that it will take two to three weeks time to get approval from the state government.

The issue of payment of compensation had also come up in the high powered committee meeting held on Wednesday in Chandigarh, which was chaired by state chief secretary Anurag Rastogi during which directions were issued that the compensation should be paid to the property owners at the earliest so that the alignment of the metro line can be cleared on priority. The construction of the Gurugram Metro is likely to start soon, and the project contractor on Thursday started the work to construct a test pile in Sector 44 opposite the GMDS office.

A senior GMRL official on Thursday said that the land compensation policy has been formed but it will take two to three weeks time to get approval from the state government.

A study conducted by GMRL has identified 210 structures that are coming in the alignment of the metro that needs to be removed. The corporation will pay compensation to the property owners for acquiring their land, and primarily discussion will be held with them to initiate the process.

As per the GMRL, total balance land required for the project is 24.76 hectares besides the right of way and the metro corporation requires 1.27 hectare land which is under private ownership, while 23.49 hectares is government land that it needed for construction of stations, viaduct and metro depot.

The report further said total structures impacted by the project are 210. Out of these 14 properties are owned by title holders, eight are occupied houses and 24 are shops. The number of non-title holders is 138, one property is owned by a trust, the properties owned by the government are 52, one property is owned by a religious trust and four are owned by a community.

A GMRL official had earlier said that a social impact survey was conducted by Railway India Technical and Engineering Service (RITES) to assess the structures which were falling on the carriageway and proposed stations of the Gururgam metro.