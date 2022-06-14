Gold chain snatched from woman during morning walk in Sushant Lok-I

Gurugram: Two men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman on June 2, while she was out for a morning walk with her husband near Block-C, Sushant Lok I in Sector 43.

Bhupesh Malhotra (52) and Sonia Malhotra (47) were walking to Mehandi Park from their residence in Block-C when the incident took place at around 6.40am.

According to the police, one of the suspects was trailing the couple. He came up behind Sonia and suddenly snatched the gold chain she was wearing before fleeing the scene.

Bhupesh had alleged that the other suspect was waiting on a motorcycle at a distance. The snatcher ran towards him, and both sped away after the couple raised an alarm.

The couple left the city the same day for a prior engagement, and informed Sushant Lok police station of the incident soon after returning to Gurugram on Sunday.

An FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Codeon Sunday night, police said.

Inspector Poonam Kumari, station house officer, Sushant Lok police station, said the suspects involved in this incident are different from two snatchers arrested from Sector 34 on June 9. The duo was allegedly involved in multiple snatching incidents, including two committed within a gap of a few minutes on May 26. One of the victims is the country head of a manufacturing firm near DLF City Club, who was attacked on Golf Course Road.