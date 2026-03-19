Chandigarh, Haryana minister Rajesh Nagar on Thursday said that the government and administration are vigilant regarding domestic LPG in the state and assured that citizens will not be allowed to face any difficulty regarding domestic cooking gas supply at their homes. Govt, administration vigilant regarding domestic LPG in Haryana: Minister

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister also said that 12 FIRs have been registered across the state so far in cases of black marketing and illegal use of the gas, and around 169 cylinders have been seized.

These include 18 cylinders in Kurukshetra, 60 in Narnaul, 5 in Karnal, 21 in Ambala, 28 in Kharkhoda, 18 in Faridabad and 19 in Jind, he said, according to an official statement.

Nagar was speaking on the sidelines after the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee held in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

He said that district-level committees have been formed in all districts, in which Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and District Food and Supplies Controller have been mainly included.

These teams are taking strict action upon receiving complaints related to cooking gas.

The minister said that the state government is concerned about the citizens of the state. There is no need for any citizen to panic regarding availability of domestic LPG cylinders.

He said that the supply from the backend is fully available and will continue to be provided. The situation in the state is completely under control.

Nagar said that it has been observed that people are rushing to the gas agencies to refill all the cylinders available at their homes.

He appealed to citizens that the situation in the country and the state pertaining to supply of domestic cooking gas is completely normal.

In such a situation, they should cooperate with the government and take cylinders only as per their usual requirement, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.