Guard held for attempt to rape

Police arrested a 24-year-old security guard of a housing society in Sector 92 on Monday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman after entering her flat and attacking her with a screwdriver. Police said the incident took place when the 25-year-old woman was alone in the flat as her husband was away at work. (Representative image)

Police said he was produced before the court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Ganesh Kumar and is a resident of Mandawari in Mahua of Uttar Pradesh. The screwdriver, which also had a sharp paper cutter attached to it and was used in the attack, has been recovered from his possession, said police.

Police said the incident took place when the 25-year-old woman was alone in the flat as her husband was away at work.

Vijay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that during questioning the suspect revealed that he was working in the society for the last one year. “He used to see the woman standing in her balcony every day. On September 26, he entered her apartment on the pretext of fixing a pipe leakage. He not only tried to sexually assault the woman, but also attacked her with the screwdriver when she resisted his attempt and raised an alarm,” he said.

Singh said that to escape from the police, the accused first went to Delhi, and then to his native place. However, he came back to Gurugram on Sunday and a police team, led by sub inspector Jaswant Singh, arrested him from the Sector 92 area.

The woman was severely injured in the attack and is still recovering, said police.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station.

