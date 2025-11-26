Gurugram: Ardee City road revamp in plans to ease traffic

The Gurugram Metro Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to redevelop the Ardee City road, which connects Iffco Chowk with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), said officials on Tuesday, adding that the seven kilometre stretch will pass along the Iffco Chowk Metro station and Millennium City Metro station. The GMDA will upgrade the 7.5-kilometre-long road from Iffco Chowk to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to GMDA officials, they will construct service roads, pedestrian footpaths and drains on both sides of this service road, which will expand its capacity by almost 40 percent.

Currently, several stretches on this road do not have service roads, and footpaths despite heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic on both sides. The road has three lanes on both sides and it acts as a parallel road to the existing Golf Course road.

A senior GMDA official said that they are preparing an in-house plan to upgrade the road so that it can accommodate more vehicular and pedestrian traffic. “We are preparing a plan and estimate to construct a two lane service road on both sides on this seven kilometres stretch. Footpaths and surface drains will also be constructed on both sides. Upgrading this road will increase its capacity by 40 percent,” said the GMDA official.

The GMDA official said that this road passes through heavily populated areas including sectors 27, 28, 29, 43,47, 52, 52A, 56 and 57. “Due to lack of service roads at many stretches on this road, the internal traffic moves on the main carriageway, which will not happen once the road is expanded. We plan to complete this work in the next one and half year depending upon approvals,” said the GMDA official, adding that the work is crucial as it takes traffic to Golf Course road, Sohna road and Faridabad road.

GMDA officials also said that due to the construction of the Gurugram Metro in the next three to four years, this road stretch is expected to take more traffic as there would be diversions around the Millennium City Metro station.