Gurugram: Booked for rape, 88-year-old man kills self
An octogenarian died by suicide after he was booked by the police for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Bilaspur, police said on Thursday.
Police said that the man took the extreme step around 10.30am on Thursday, after he came to know that the minor’s family had approached the police to lodge a complaint against him.
Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered against the 88-year-old man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday, said police, adding that the suspect was a widower.
Police said that the girl’s mother alleged that the suspect lured her daughter by offering her a sweet on Tuesday and raped her at his house. The woman alleged that her daughter told her about the incident on Wednesday morning, and added that her daughter had been assaulted earlier too.
Kundan Singh, additional station house officer of the Bilaspur police station said, “An inquiry is being conducted into the man’s death. Simultaneously, an investigation is also underway in the rape case. A medical examination of the girl and other legal procedures are being carried out,” he added.
