Gurugram: Car catches fire, driver saves himself by jumping into manhole

PTI |
Apr 27, 2024 08:03 PM IST

The incident took place opposite a mall at the service road of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Sector 31.

A man saved his life by jumping into a nearby open sewer manhole when his moving car suddenly caught fire in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, said police.

A man saved his life by jumping into a nearby open sewer manhole when his moving car suddenly caught fire in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, said police. (Representational picture)(File photo)
A man saved his life by jumping into a nearby open sewer manhole when his moving car suddenly caught fire in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, said police. (Representational picture)(File photo)

According to a fire officer, they soon brought the fire under control but the car was completely gutted in the incident. Later, the fire brigade team pulled out the man, who was crying for help, safely from the sewer manhole. Randhir Singh, a native of Hisar, suffered burn injuries in his hands and other parts of the body and is being treated at a hospital, the fire officer added.

"While we were fighting the fire, we heard the voice of a person crying for help. We soon understood that the voice was from the sewer manhole. Our team members' immediately pulled out the man from the sewer manhole," said a senior fire officer.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Car catches fire, driver saves himself by jumping into manhole
