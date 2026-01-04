Gurugram civic body creates Monsoon Management Cell for flood control

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted a dedicated Monsoon Management Cell (MMC) to plan, coordinate and monitor measures related to waterlogging, drainage, sewerage and other civic challenges during the rainy season, officials said on Friday. The cell includes senior engineers and consultants and will coordinate desilting, sewerage, drain cleaning and real-time monitoring across Gurugram. (PTI)

Formal orders constituting the cell have been issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. Officials said the MMC will function as a centralised mechanism for planning, execution, review and real-time coordination of all monsoon-related works across the city.

According to officials, the MMC has been constituted under the leadership of the commissioner, with additional commissioner-I Yash Jaluka appointed as member secretary. Additional commissioner-III Ravindra Yadav, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, all executive engineers, assistant engineers and former CMGGA consultant Surbhi Sahu have also been included in the cell.

To strengthen technical preparedness, Surbhi Sahu has been attached to the engineering wing and will work under the supervision of executive engineer Pradeep Kumar, focusing specifically on monsoon preparedness-related tasks. Officials said she has also been assigned responsibilities in the Sewerage Management Cell (SMC), where she will assist with documentation, analysis, coordination and preparation of reports under the supervision of the chief engineer.

Officials said the MMC will prepare a comprehensive Monsoon Preparedness Plan, which will include verification and consolidation of records related to desilting, drain cleaning and other monsoon-linked civil works. The cell will also assess and document the requirement and deployment of machinery during the monsoon season, prepare standard reporting formats for monitoring and response, and maintain minutes of MMC meetings.

An analysis of previous years’ monsoon data will be carried out to identify gaps, bottlenecks and areas requiring systemic improvement. Based on this assessment, corrective measures and best practices will be incorporated into the preparedness plan, officials said.

Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has directed that the first draft of the monsoon preparedness plan be submitted by January 15, 2026, in both concise and detailed formats. Officials said the draft will outline timelines, departmental responsibilities and coordination mechanisms to ensure timely action ahead of the monsoon.

All reporting related to the MMC and SMC will be made to the chief engineer, MCG, and the orders have come into force with immediate effect, officials said.

MCG officials said the formation of the MMC is expected to significantly improve preparedness and response during the rainy season, helping mitigate waterlogging, sewerage overflows and related civic disruptions across Gurugram.