Gurugram civic body forms dust control cell to curb air pollution, fix potholes

In accordance with directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) , the MCG on Thursday for the first time constituted a dust control and management cell comprising six officers to monitor sprinkling of water, mechanised sweeping, fixing of potholes on roads and greening of central verges, officials said Friday.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Ahuja will chair the committee. Other members include Rohtash Chander Bishnoi, additional commissioner, MCG, Dr Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG, Radhe Shyam, superintending engineer, MCG and Vishal Garg, executive engineer, MCG.

Subash Yadav, additional CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and member secretary of the committee, said that the dust control cell will monitor all activities to curb dust pollution on roadsides and construction sites.

“Apart from taking various steps to curb dust pollution, all efforts will be made to involve the public in this exercise and to ensure there is active communication between the people and authorities,” said Yadav.

Yadav added that the city residents should ensure that all directions to curb pollution are followed, and, in case of violations, the authorities concerned are informed immediately. “We are looking to take dust control measures both in the short term as well as long term and will hold discussions with residents’ welfare associations, experts as well as agencies concerned,” he said.

An MCG spokesperson said that directions have been issued to engineering officials to take proactive measures to curb pollution in their areas.

On Friday, the MCG spokesperson said that action was taken against six violators for illegal dumping, one project was not registered on the dust control portal, and four challans were issued for uncovered materia on construction sites. The total amount of penalties issued on Friday is ₹1.4 lakh, he said.

Yadav said the newly formed committee will work on optimising the utilisation of mechanical sweeping machines, focus on scientific disposal of dust at landfills and construction sites, ensure sprinkling of water on roadsides, especially after manual and mechanical sweeping. “We will also focus on fixing potholes. The roadsides will be paved so that the main source of dust is tackled,” he said.

An MCG spokesperson said that in the long-term, the dust control cell will work with other civic agencies so that anti-pollution measures can be decided when road projects are planned, such as the construction of cemented roads in indutrial areas. “We will also identify dust hot spots and specify measures required to target pollution,” he said.

An MCG official said that the reason cemented roads in industrial areas are a good measure is that most roads are in bad shape due to the movement of heavy vehicles in these areas, and need strengthening to withstand the heavy pressure of these trucks.

The civic agency also said they are acting against vehicle owners transporting unsegregated waste. The agency on Friday impounded two such vehicles and said that action will be taken against the violators.

