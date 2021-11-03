Gurugram crime: Two snatchers suspected of 100 robberies held

The police on Tuesday arrested two snatchers who had allegedly targeted over 100 people since the start of the festive season last month, making off with over 50 gold chains and over 55 smartphones from South City, Sohna Road, Sector 14, Sector 56 and Golf course Road.

The police said the suspects are repeat offenders and were part of a gang, six members of which were arrested and released on bail on October 10.

The suspects were identified as Prem Sagar alias Yuvi, a resident of Chapra in Bihar, and Vikram Singh alias Vicky, of Kapashera in Delhi. The police recovered one scooter, at least 10 mobile phones and 10 gold chains from their possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that there are over 50 snatching gangs currently active in residential areas and that they engage in more crimes during the festival season due to the increased number of pedestrians on roads, especially near markets. “Three women were injured in South City -2, Sector 14 and Sector 56 after they (robbers) snatched their gold chains and dragged them for a few metres,” he said.

Sangwan said there are 220 cases registered against unidentified snatchers and that the two of them account for at least 50 cases. “During questioning, suspects revealed that they used to conduct reconnaissance of the area and used to practise driving through congested lanes. Last Diwali also, they had snatched over 50 gold chains and mobile phones but were caught later, around Holi,” he said.

The police said these suspects used to sell the gold chains to local goldsmiths for half the price and sold mobile phones in Delhi at throwaway prices. The police have identified the shopkeepers and are trying to trace them as most of them have given them the slip due to an increase in crackdowns.

According to the police, the suspects bought second-hand motorbikes from Uttar Pradesh to commit the crimes and practised their escape strategies.