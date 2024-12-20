Gurugram DC meets officials to review projects

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Friday held a meeting with district officials to review the status of projects launched by Haryana chief ministers over the years, people aware of the matter said. DC Ajay Kumar. (HT Photo)

The people said that since 2014, a total of 401 projects were proclaimed for the district the CM Announcement scheme, and 194 have been completed. Work on another 48 projects is on, while another 77 are still pending. The remaining 82 projects were reviewed last month.

The meeting, held at the Mini Secretariat conference hall, was attended by officials from Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Manesar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Council, and Farrukhnagar Municipality.

During the meeting, Kumar asked the officials to restart work on these projects on priority as soon as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifts the ban on construction, which was imposed due to the prevailing pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The DC emphasised the need for prioritising objections related to voter lists, directing the revising authority to address them promptly. “Ward-wise voter lists have been published, and objections can be submitted until December 23. All appointed Revising Authority officials must handle these objections on priority to ensure an error-free electoral roll,” he said.

The DC highlighted that the state election commission has initiated the electoral process for municipal elections in Gurugram, Manesar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, and Farrukhnagar. As per the schedule, the final voter lists will be published on January 6. The preliminary draft lists are already available on the district administration’s website, gurugram.gov.in, where voters can verify their details, including name, address, and photograph.

Eligible voters can submit forms for additions, deletions, or corrections in the voter list by December 23. Following this, the Revising Authorities—comprising 12 officials in Gurugram, 5 in Manesar, and one each for Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi and Farrukhnagar—will address claims and objections by December 27 under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994. Voters dissatisfied with the decisions can appeal to the DC until December 31, with resolutions being issued by January 3, 2025.

The DC said that the revised voter lists will form the foundation for conducting municipal elections. “Timely resolution of objections and updates to the voter list are crucial for ensuring fair and transparent elections,” he said.