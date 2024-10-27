Menu Explore
Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav transferred to Chandigarh

ByLeena Dhankhar
Oct 27, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch IAS officer, is appointed as Chandigarh's new deputy commissioner, replacing Vinay Pratap Singh from November.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday appointed Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch IAS officer as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh. He currently serves as Gurugram’s DC and will replace Vinay Pratap Singh from November, officials said.

Yadav's prior roles include DC of Karnal, additional DC and Municipal Commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonepat. He also served as secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission.
Yadav’s prior roles include DC of Karnal, additional DC and Municipal Commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonepat. He also served as secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission. (HT Archive)

“The appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of the Union home ministry for the appointment of Nishant Kumar Yadav to the post of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earliest,” the notification from the department stated.

The Haryana government had recommended a panel of three IAS officers for the post of Chandigarh DC. The list comprised Yadav, Ajay Kumar, a 2013-batch officer and Rohtak DC, and Manoj Kumar, a 2014-batch officer currently serving as the Sonepat DC.

Talking about his tenure in Gurugram, Yadav expressed, “Serving Gurugram has been both challenging and rewarding. During my tenure, two significant elections were conducted, and I am grateful for the support from the people and officials.”

Yadav was appointed as Gurugram’s DC in February 2022, succeeding Yash Garg. His prior roles include DC of Karnal, additional DC and Municipal Commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonepat. He also served as secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Singh is a 2011-batch IAS officer who has served as Chandigarh DC since 2021 and will complete his tenure in November. Sources indicated that Singh has been approved for central deputation, although his next posting is yet to be officially announced.

