Gurugram DC reviews counting arrangements, inspects Sector 14 centre

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav held a review meeting on Monday to oversee the preparations for the upcoming vote counting process for the assembly elections scheduled for October 8, and visited the vote counting centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and police commissioner Vikas Arora inspect security at the counting centre at Government Girls College in Gurugram Sector 14 on Monday. (HT Photo)

The DC inspected the security setup at the centre, including the three-layer security arrangements around the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored.

“CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure 24/7 monitoring of the premises, and candidates’ representatives will have access to view the security arrangements through a control room,” he said.

“All necessary measures have been taken to maintain transparency and security at the counting centre. The process will be conducted under stringent supervision,” he added. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements, including seating for party representatives and media personnel, are in place for the counting day.

The DC also reviewed the plans for managing the movement of polling staff, security personnel, and counting agents during the process, ensuring that the counting centre operates without disruption.

Counting staff briefed: DC

The DC on Monday said that all preparations for the vote counting for the have been completed and the counting process will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. “All the staff involved in the counting were briefed once again about the process in their respective counting halls. In Badshahpur, SDM and Returning Officer (RO) Ankit Kumar Choukse guided the staff, while in Gurugram constituency, SDM and RO Ravindra Kumar took charge. For Pataudi constituency, SDM and RO Dinesh Luhach explained the procedure, and in Sohna, SDM and RO Hoshiar Singh led the briefing for the counting team,” he said.

“They instructed the counting personnel to first verify the EVM number to ensure that the correct machine is on their table according to the list provided. A barrier will be in place between the counting staff and the counting agents. Staff were instructed to double-check that the total number of votes displayed on the Control Unit matches the numbers in Form 17C before proceeding to record the candidates’ votes on the result sheet. The EVM should be handled in such a way that agents can clearly see the results,” he said.

Officials said no electronic devices, mobile phones, smartwatches, or car keys will be allowed inside the counting centre.

After the votes have been counted, the EVMs will be sealed under the supervision of a designated officer who will ensure that the machines are returned to their original secure location, Yadav said. Additionally, slips from five randomly selected VVPAT machines will be counted to verify that the EVM results are accurate. Counting staff will be informed of their designated tables by 6am on the day of the counting, and they must report to their assigned positions accordingly.