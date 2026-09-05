Gurugram dengue tally crosses 50-mark after three fresh cases
The city recorded three new dengue cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total for the season to 53, according to the health department
The city recorded three new dengue cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total for the season to 53, according to the health department.
Gurugram reported zero new malaria cases on Friday, keeping the total count for the year at five. No deaths linked to the mosquito-borne infection have been reported in the district so far this year.
Health officials said they have ramped up testing and fever surveillance across vulnerable neighbourhoods as post-monsoon stagnant water continued to elevate breeding risks. On Friday alone, laboratory teams collected 126 blood samples for dengue screening, pushing the total number of samples evaluated this season to 9,155, the health department’s daily vector-borne disease bulletin stated.
According to officials, civic authorities have stepped up enforcement across residential complexes, construction sites, and commercial plots to prevent stagnant water and unattended mosquito breeding sites. So far this season, 1,919 show-cause notices have been issued to property owners under Section 214 of the Municipal Corporation Act/Bye-laws for allowing mosquito breeding, according to the department’s daily bulletin.
Simultaneously, field surveillance teams under the Rapid Fever Mass Survey covered 1,311 households across the district during the day. With this, the health department has surveyed over 1.12 million houses since January to detect early fever clusters and reduce mosquito habitats at the source.
“The uptick in Gurugram mirrors a broader post-monsoon rise in vector-borne diseases across Haryana. Strict measures are being taken to control the spread of the disease. Anti-larval spraying, fogging activities have been intensified across the district,” said a district health official.
As part of active surveillance, teams prepared 74 blood slides for malaria testing during the day, taking the overall slide tally to 189,775 since January 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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