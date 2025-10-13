Gurugram gets ‘India’s first’ QR-based kiosk to pay traffic fines

The Gurugram traffic police has introduced a QR code-based kiosk at the Ambience Mall on Sunday for the residents to check and pay their traffic fines instantly. The facility was inaugurated by the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan on Sunday. The QR code-based kiosk, set up at Ambience Mall, helps citizens clear challans instantly and supports the “Challan Nahi, Salah Milegi” campaign. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The initiative, launched under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership of Gurugram traffic police with the Narayana Hospital trust, and Ambience Mall management, is said to be the first in the country.

The new kiosk allows vehicle owners to check pending fines by entering their vehicle number and make payments instantly by scanning the QR code. However, fines pending for over 90 days or those already sent to the court cannot be processed through the kiosk.

During the event, eight “traffic heroes” — recognised for their contribution to promoting road safety — were honoured with certificates and gift hampers.

DCP Mohan said the initiative aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to promote “Challan Nahi, Salah Milegi”, a campaign aimed at encouraging behavioural change among commuters. “Every life is precious. By following traffic rules, we can prevent accidents, save lives, and make roads safer for everyone,” he said.

“This system will save citizens time and effort while also reducing manual dependency for traffic fine payments. Based on the success of this pilot, similar kiosks will be installed at other major public locations in the city,” Mohan said.

Officials said the initiative supports the government’s Digital India campaign and helps ease the workload of traffic personnel, improves transparency, and enhances citizen convenience.