Gurugram: GMDA issues directives to RWAs to install rainwater harvesting systems

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued directions to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and developers in the city on Saturday regarding the functioning, maintenance and compliance of rainwater harvesting (RWH) and groundwater recharge systems. The communication, dated November 26, has been formally circulated to all RWAs, outlining mandatory actions and deadlines.

According to the directions issued after a November 15 workshop chaired by DS Dhesi, IAS (Retd.), principal advisor, urban development, government of Haryana, along with experts, RWAs and developers managing societies spread over 15 acres and above must ensure their rainwater harvesting systems are fully operational. “Any pending repairs, design corrections or structural upgrades must be completed by December 31, 2025. The directive emphasises that maintaining functional RWH systems is a statutory requirement under urban development norms,” said a senior GMDA official.

To be sure, all societies are required to install fully functional Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) systems, ensure their regular maintenance, and certify their operational status to the concerned authority within the stipulated timelines.

Authorities have indicated that non-compliance or failure to meet the deadlines may attract action as per existing urban development and groundwater conservation regulations, including possible penalties and enforcement measures. No amount for penalties have been fixed yet, said officials.

Further, RWAs and developers have been instructed to submit a certificate confirming functional status of all RWH pits within their premises. These certificates must be submitted to the GMDA enforcement division on or before the deadline, either in person or via the designated GMDA email address, dtp3,gmda@gov.in .

GMDA to conduct random inspections

GMDA on Saturday has announced that random inspections in at least 10 residential societies across Gurugram will be conducted after the deadline has passed. The inspection findings will be submitted to the principal advisor by January 15, 2026.

“We are looking into the matter on priority and will carry out the inspection visits to ensure that the required norms to ensure efficacy of the rain water harvesting systems are being complied with,” RS Bhath, district nodal officer, enforcement, Gurugram.

The agency has also instructed heads of key government departments to ensure that RWH systems in major public buildings including the Mini Secretariat, PWD (I&B) Guest House, MCG Office, Sector 34, and HSVP Office, Sector 14 are made fully functional by the same deadline.

GMDA’s latest directives underline the need for functional RWH systems as groundwater depletion is seen in Gurugram. The authority has urged full cooperation from RWAs, developers and government agencies.