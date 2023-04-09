Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 17 Gurugram hospitals skip Covid meeting, DC issues notice

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 09, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Nishant Kumar Yadav, the deputy commissioner, said that the meeting was significant to discuss plans to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases, but the hospitals showed a casual approach by not attending the meeting, displaying non-seriousness

Gurugram: The deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram on Friday issued ‘Displeasure Notice’ to directors of 17 hospitals for missing a crucial meeting called to discuss the surge in Covid-19 cases. Hospital officials have been asked to reply with a reason for their absence from the district task force meeting that was held on Thursday at Mini Secretariat, officials said.

Gurugram DC issued notice to 17 hospitals. (HT Photo)
According to health officials, 206 new Covid cases were reported on Friday and this happened after seven months that cases have crossed the figure of 200.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, the deputy commissioner, said that the meeting was significant to discuss plans to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases, but the hospitals showed a casual approach by not attending the meeting, displaying non-seriousness. “The meeting focused on Covid-19 cases, mock drills, Influenza, U-Win, Measles and Rubella (MR) eradication, Dengue, and Malaria. We have decided to increase testing in the district in the coming days,” he said.

“Considering the negligence, the concerned hospitals have been issued notices and directed to clarify their position for not attending the meeting,” Kumar added.

The notice, signed by the deputy commissioner reads “Letter for the meeting was sent to you by email and the same was shared in the WhatsApp group ‘COVID S3 Portal’ also, but neither you nor your representative from the hospital attended the meeting. This is very unprofessional amid Covid surge. Therefore, a displeasure note is issued.”

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

control dengue deputy commissioner email gurugram malaria measles meeting mini secretariat negligence + 8 more
