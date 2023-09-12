Gurugram man tries to fake suicide to win back his former partner, dies

A 28-year-old man in Gurugram is suspected of having unintentionally killed himself on Monday afternoon and live-streamed the act on a social media platform while trying to scare and blackmail his former girlfriend, who broke up with him after learning he was married, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Based on his wife’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the 19-year-old woman under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Gurugram Sadar police station on Monday night, said police officers. (Representational image/Getty Images)

The incident occurred around 1pm in a room at a hotel in Gurugram’s Sector 38, police said. According to the police, the man lived in Rajendra Park with his wife and two children, and he booked the hotel room in his name.

He arrived at the hotel on Saturday with a 19-year-old woman, and they checked into the room at 10pm, said investigators.

They spent the weekend in the room; and on Monday morning, the man’s wife called him to enquire about his whereabouts, and that was when the 19-year-old woman learned that he was married, said a police officer associated with the case.

According to a senior police officer, a fight ensued between them, after which the woman left the hotel and warned him not to contact her again.

“Later, the man began a live stream on his Instagram profile, threatening to die by suicide if she did not return to him,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

“The woman received a notification about the live stream. On video, the man, who was in the hotel room, threatened to end his life, in an attempt to frighten the woman, but his attempts went awry, and he accidentally killed himself. The woman tried to contact him but was unsuccessful, so she rushed to the hotel and alerted the staff, but he had died by then,” said the officer.

The hotel staff informed the police, while the woman contacted the man’s wife to tell her about the incident, after which the deceased man’s family also arrived at the scene.

His family later blamed the other woman and alleged that she was extorting money from him regularly.

Based on his wife’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the 19-year-old woman under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Gurugram Sadar police station on Monday night, said police officers.

The complainant said the 19-year-old woman had prepared two videos of her husband to blackmail him and then provoked him to die by suicide after calling him to the hotel.

The deceased man’s older brother, a senior official in the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said his brother took ₹50,000 from his wife before leaving the house. He added that the deceased man also took ₹10 lakh from him on a previous occasion but never revealed where he invested it.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station, said investigation is underway to probe the case from all angles. “Both had earlier worked together in a hospital. The room was decorated with balloons as the woman had celebrated her birthday on Sunday night. We are trying to ascertain from where he arranged ropes,” he added.

