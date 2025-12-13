Gurugram: MCG imposes 1.3 lakh fine on contractor for negligence against stray animals

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹1.03 lakh on an agency for their negligence in catching and transporting stray animals to shelter homes. As per the civic body, at least 45 complaints were found unresolved.

The penalty was issued after the agency allegedly failed to address complaints and did not install the mandated GPS devices and cameras on vans used to transport the stray animals required for continuous monitoring, hampering stray animal management. As per the civic body, at least 45 complaints were found unresolved.

According to MCG officials, in one instance, the agency caught three stray cowsbut failed to shift them to the designated cow shelters. They added that vehicles meant for field operations were also frequently unavailable.

MCG has warned the agency to resolve all pending complaints within two days and to submit daily reports to the office.

Dr Preetpal Singh, MCG joint commissioner, said, “Stray animals not only pose risks to traffic and public safety but also impact the city’s image and cleanliness rankings. Negligence by contracted agencies would not be tolerated.”

The agency also failed to publicise a helpline number for citizens to report stray cattle. The agency was awarded the contract on November 13, 2024, but it began operations a year later on November 28, 2025 due to administrative delays. Officials said the complaints received against the agency were forwarded through multiple platforms, including CM window, Samadhan Shivir and the GMDA portal.

MCG issued ahelpline, 9821395178on December 3 for citizens to report stray dogs, cattle and monkeys, promising a quicker response and on-ground action amid the rising concerns over inadequate sterilisation and vaccination drives for stray animals.

MCG Nodal officer and junior engineer Hariom (single name) said that they have been receiving calls from across the city. “Soon we will also share the helpline numbers of the respective agencies so that the residents can be in direct contact with the respective agencies. If there complaints remain unresolved, then they can contact me on 9468484840for intervention,” he said.

On the status of dog shelter homes, he said, “The centre at Begumpur Khatola is ready, and Vedanta Resources Limited is expected to take charge soon. The Basai centre requires a little more time, but it too will be ready for handover soon,” he added.