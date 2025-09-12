Gurugram metro afforestation: Tender floated to plant 18,000 trees in Kadarpur

The Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HFDC) has floated tender for planting 18,000 trees in lieu of the 1,800 trees being felled for construction of the first phase of metro in Gurugram. The trees will be planted in Kadarpur on behalf of GMRL (Gurugram Metro Rail Limited). Cutting of the trees along the stretch of metro line has started at several locations. Saplings will be planted in Kadarpur village where the municipal corporation has handed over 18 hectares of land for afforestation.

The GMRL, which has started construction of the first phase of Gurugram metro from Millennium City centre to sector 9 has received permission to fell 1,801 trees.

A senior official of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s urban environment division said they have started the felling of trees along the metro alignment in sector 9, and on the stretch between Kanhai T point and Subash Chowk. “Felling of trees is being carried out as the construction of Gurugram metro is likely to start soon,” he said.

The GMRL meanwhile said it has transferred half the amount of the tender for saving and maintenance of trees for the next year. “The metro corporation is very serious in ensuring that trees are planted and they survive in the long run,” said a senior GMRL official.

As per the tender floated by HFDC, the trees must be planted and maintained for five years and 16 different species will be planted. These include Peepal, Bargad, Neem, Gular, Pilkhan, Amaltas, Tamarind, Bael Pathar, Kala Siris, Safed Siris, Khirni, Desi Kadam, Dhak, Mulberry, Jamun, and Lasooda plantation.

The work that will be done by the contractor as per the tender document includes planting the trees, maintenance of trees for five years including fertilization, application of insecticide, watering, weeding, training, pruning weeding, hoeing, plant protection, and watering. The tender has even specified the watering schedule for the plants for five years.