Gurugram metro tender to be awarded by end of July

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has ascertained that six out of the eight companies are suitable for the award of tender for the construction of the first phase of Gurugram Metro. The work for the ₹1286 crore tender will be allotted by the end of this month. The Metro corporation had last week finalised the tender for general consultant, which has been given to the joint venture of DB and Hill International, said a senior GMRL official. The work for the ₹ 1286 crore tender will be allotted by the end of this month. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“Six firms have been found suitable for the award of tender and now the financial bids will be analysed. The most suitable bidder, which offers the lowest price and meets stipulated conditions will be awarded the work by the end of this month,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that they are making efforts to ensure that construction work of the first phase will start at the earliest.

The work in the first phase of the metro project includes construction of 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

The metro stations to be constructed in phase 1 include Millennium City Centre — which will be connected with the present Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) station through an interchange, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase six, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.

In order to expedite the construction work, the GMRL official said that they have also worked out the issue of shifting high tension power lines on three pylons on the Sector 43 road, which will ensure that the metro can get land on the central verge of this road to build the metro rail required for changing directions in the end.

“The GMDA has agreed to bear half the cost of shifting the power lines and these will now be laid underground. This shifting of pylons will also help the metro route to extend up to Golf Course road beyond the Millennium City metro station, where it can be connected with the Rapid Metro, if that is required in the future,” said the GMRL official.

As per GMRL, the metro construction will be carried out in three phases. In the second phase, the metro network between Sector 9 and Cyber Hub will be constructed, while the third phase will include the construction of a metro depot in Sector 33.