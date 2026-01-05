Gurugram police look into Thar stunt video on Dwarka E-way

Gurugram: Police on Sunday launched an investigation into an unidentified Thar driver performing stunts on the Dwarka expressway, officials said. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the local police stations had been alerted about the incident, and further investigation was underway. (Representational image)

An alleged video of the incident was widely shared on X on Saturday, prompting the law enforcement agency to take cognisance of the matter.

In the video, which is still under police verification, a man is seen climbing onto the window of the moving SUV. “Regular stunts on Dwarka expressway,” wrote Hardik (single name), who first posted the footage on social media.

The footage shows the man with half his body protruding from the window while the SUV changes lanes hastily on the high-speed corridor. It also shows two more Thars surrounding the SUV.

“Such incidents pose a serious safety risk to commuters on expressways. Traffic police have previously issued challans and seized vehicles in several such cases. A similar action will be taken depending on the jurisdiction of the police,” Turan said.

Meanwhile, traffic police said routine surprise checks were being carried out on expressways, including the Dwarka expressway and other Delhi-Gurugram corridors, during weekends to prevent overspeeding, wrong-side driving, illegal racing and stunts performed by motorists.