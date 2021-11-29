Gurugram police probe extortion racket at Banjara market

A day after a 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper at Banjara market in Sector 56 who refused to pay “protection” money to a group of locals, the district police on Sunday launched a probe into the alleged extortion racket being run in the area.

After the recent incident, more shopkeepers are coming up with complaints and the matter seems to be serious, police officials said. Police on Saturday registered a case of extortion against 15 people at Sector 53 police station.

Police said there are small eateries and shops in the sector whose owners are being forced to pay anything between ₹2,000 and ₹6,000 a month to some local goons and those who denied were assaulted and threatened for life.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police, said that police have launched a probe into the racket.

Police arrested suspect Sitam on Saturday in connection with the assault case. “We have taken the suspect in police custody and are questioning him regarding his extortion business. He was running an extortion racket,” Balhara said.

Balhara said he has formed several teams that are visiting Sector 56 and are questioning the shopkeepers and cart owners if they are also paying protection money to goons.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras installed in the Banjara market as the shopkeepers have encroached upon the land owned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Police said the 25-acre plot, where the market is operating, is earmarked for the construction of a college, a bus stand and group housing societies, among others.

The shops, most of which sell furniture and handicrafts, have come up illegally over the past 15 years in the area and despite repeated notices by the authority, the owners are not vacating the land, said police.

Asha Rani, wife of the victim who was assaulted on Friday night, said that the goons extort money from all the shopkeepers. “There have been several incidents where these goons have assaulted the shopkeepers who refused to pay them. Earlier no one complained to police fearing for their life. But now, some shopkeepers, with the help of visitors and buyers, are approaching police,” she said.

When asked about the encroachment, an HSVP official seeking anonymity said, “The authority has already started an anti-encroachment drive across the city. Action will also be taken in Sector 56.”