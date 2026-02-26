Gurugram Police probe stunt video on NH-48 near Ambience Mall

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday took cognisance of a viral video shared Facebook video showing a group of motorcyclists performing stunts on the Delhi Gurugram (NH 48) Expressway in front of the Ambience Mall on Sunday, police said. Video posted on Facebook allegedly used a coned-off patch near Shankar Chowk decongestion site; police say FIR may follow after identification. (HT)

The 54-second video, verified by HT, showed at least six men accompanied by two women as pillion riders drifting, taking sharp turns and performing wheelies/stoppies while recording reels using drones on the high-speed corridor.

The video was posted on Facebook on Tuesday by a user named A. Sonu.

The video recorded last week, reportedly showed the motorcyclists using the barricaded empty patch on the carriageway left by the traffic police during the first phase of Shankar Chowk decongestion measures.

To be sure, the patch on the extreme left of the NH 48’s busy interchange near the Ambience Mall underpass has been reserved using red-colored parking cones to streamline traffic movement by dividing the carriageway into equal parts and reducing its overall width.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the incidents shown in the video are being investigated. “We are looking into the matter. Strict action such as lodging an FIR will be taken against those who perform stunts on the expressway after their identities are ascertained,” Turan said.

Several other similar videos were posted from the same social media account last week showing the motorcyclists racing from the busy stretch on the expressway, while several other people recorded them.