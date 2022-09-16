Gurugram Police seize 1.4kg heroin worth 7 crore; two arrested

Police on Friday seized 1.4kg heroin, valued at ₹7 crore in the global market, from an apartment in Sector 12 on Sheetla Mata Road. Two people, including an Afghan national, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to cops, the contraband was found concealed in pouches hidden in the apartment at different places. The suspects were identified as Ashique Ul Sheikh from West Bengal, and Nasir Ahmad from Afghanistan.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects received the drugs from their associates in Afghanistan. They sent consignments to Delhi for delivery in NCR. The suspects supplied the contraband to posh areas of Gurugram.

“We received a tip-off following which we obtained court permission and raided the rented apartment. The drugs were recovered from an almirah, and under a bed in the presence of a duty magistrate,” he said.

The two men confessed to having smuggled drugs into India in the past as well, Sangwan added. They received consignments from the coastal region and supplied the drugs to different areas after packing them in smaller pouches. “We are trying to identify the person they were supposed to deliver the consignment to. We are also trying to ascertain if the two men are part of a major drug cartel,” Sangwan added. The seized consignment was allegedly meant to be transported to other areas in Haryana and Punjab.

Cops have been successful in busting similar operations in the past and seized consignments sent by cartels, apprehending several suspects. This year, 43 people have been arrested for smuggling drugs, police said.

