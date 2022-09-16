Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram Police seize 1.4kg heroin worth 7 crore; two arrested

Gurugram Police seize 1.4kg heroin worth 7 crore; two arrested

gurugram news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:01 PM IST

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects received the drugs from their associates in Afghanistan. They sent consignments to Delhi for delivery in NCR

The suspects (in the middle) in police custody. (HT Photo)
The suspects (in the middle) in police custody. (HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Police on Friday seized 1.4kg heroin, valued at 7 crore in the global market, from an apartment in Sector 12 on Sheetla Mata Road. Two people, including an Afghan national, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to cops, the contraband was found concealed in pouches hidden in the apartment at different places. The suspects were identified as Ashique Ul Sheikh from West Bengal, and Nasir Ahmad from Afghanistan.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects received the drugs from their associates in Afghanistan. They sent consignments to Delhi for delivery in NCR. The suspects supplied the contraband to posh areas of Gurugram.

“We received a tip-off following which we obtained court permission and raided the rented apartment. The drugs were recovered from an almirah, and under a bed in the presence of a duty magistrate,” he said.

The two men confessed to having smuggled drugs into India in the past as well, Sangwan added. They received consignments from the coastal region and supplied the drugs to different areas after packing them in smaller pouches. “We are trying to identify the person they were supposed to deliver the consignment to. We are also trying to ascertain if the two men are part of a major drug cartel,” Sangwan added. The seized consignment was allegedly meant to be transported to other areas in Haryana and Punjab.

Cops have been successful in busting similar operations in the past and seized consignments sent by cartels, apprehending several suspects. This year, 43 people have been arrested for smuggling drugs, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out