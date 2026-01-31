Gurugram residents advocate for cleaner air, dust-free roads

Residents of Gurugram organised cyclothons and walkathon on Saturday in a bid to demand dust-free roads, safe pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling infrastructure, and action to tackle the city’s worsening air quality. Children from all age groups, senior citizens, RWAs, parents and professionals from all across the city participated in the initiative.

The event featured nearly 350 residents from all age groups, participating in parallel 6 km and 3 km cyclothons and a 2 km walkathon. It began at 7 am on Saturday from Galleria Market and proceeded along Hamilton Road, with participants carrying posters and banners.

“This was not just a fitness event, it was a call for our right to breathe clean air,” said Sarin. “Citizens demand sustainable solutions such as dust-free roads, walkable and cyclable streets, and accountable urban governance. The event was a strong display of unity among Gurugram residents.”

“Participants also took a pledge to protect the city’s air, keep it clean, walk or cycle whenever possible, and inspire others to the same, for a cleaner, greener and more liveable city,” said Sarin.

“Cycling through Gurugram every day, I experience the impact of polluted air on our lungs and our lives. As an ex cyclist, I believe this movement is about reclaiming our right to clean air, safe streets, and a healthier future for our children. Today’s turnout shows that citizens are no longer passive, we are united, informed, and demand real action and accountable urban governance,” said Prabhat Bhardwaj, a resident of Gurugram.

“This is a movement for cleaner air in Gurugram.It reflects the growing concern of residents across the city and serves as a clear wake-up call to the administration to take immediate action to address the worsening air quality,” said Deepak Sahu, resident of Sector 67.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior pulmonologist at Max Hospital, also participated in the event and conducted an interactive question and answer session on air pollution, lung health, effective mask usage, home air purifiers and overall well-being. “Poor air quality affects every organ where blood circulation occurs, impacting the entire body. We are also seeing compromised lung health in infants,” he said.

Amit Godara, executive engineer with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who was also present at the event, said “All three model road projects, Vyapar Kendra Road, Hamilton Court Road, and MG Road are on track to be completed by March 31,” he said.