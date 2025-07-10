Gurugram residents bemoan lack of preparedness during monsoon rains

The failure of civic agencies to adequately address the city’s drainage issues left Gurugram residents trapped in waterlogged roads for over five hours on Wednesday night, as intense rainfall overwhelmed the already fragile infrastructure. Despite repeated warnings during the monsoon season, the city’s drainage system failed to cope with the 133mm of rainfall, including 103mm between 7:30pm and 9pm, leading to widespread traffic congestion and flooding. As the rainfall continued, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for the city. (HT picture)

The hardest-hit areas were the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sheetla Mata Road, with many commuters stranded for hours. One of the most affected routes was the stretch from Cyber City to Sector 37C, where vehicles came to a halt, unable to move due to rising water levels. Hero Honda Chowk, a critical junction, became completely impassable, trapping hundreds of vehicles and causing even more chaos for residents.

Vikas Bansal, a resident of Taksila Apartments in Sector 37D, shared his experience, “After being stuck for over 5.5 hours in waterlogged roads from Cyber City to Sector 37C, with water entering vehicles and Hero Honda Chowk virtually impassable, it’s clear that Gurugram urgently needs a reliable drainage system. Every monsoon, the city faces the same chaos — causing business losses, property damage, and even risking lives. In medical emergencies, these roads could become death traps. It’s time for authorities to prioritize effective, lasting solutions over temporary fixes,” he said.

Anita Kapoor, a resident of Sector 45, expressed frustration with the city’s preparedness. “It was horrible. My children were crying in the car, and we were stuck for more than four hours. The water levels were rising so quickly, and I was terrified that we wouldn’t make it home. My toddler was scared, and there was nothing I could do. This is not how a city should function, especially with the kind of rainfall we get every year.”

Residents from Sector 49 Orchid Petals and Central Park also described the nightmarish conditions. Rajiv Mehra, from Sector 49, said, “We were stuck in traffic for almost 5 hours. The water entered our car, and my young daughter was terrified. We couldn’t even turn the engine off because we were afraid the water would seep in completely. I could see other families in distress. It felt like a nightmare. The authorities really need to focus on infrastructure that can handle such downpours.”

Neha Arora from Vipul Greens in Sector 48 added, “It was a nightmare. The roads were flooded, and our car was stuck for hours. The children in the car were crying, and we couldn’t do anything but wait. It’s heartbreaking to see how little has changed year after year. Why are we still struggling with the same issues every monsoon?”

As the rainfall continued, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for the city, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised corporate offices and private institutions to have their employees work from home on Thursday, to reduce traffic congestion and ease the strain on the city’s infrastructure.